Class A-B Area Tournament scores

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
CLASS A

Boys

Alex def Geronimo 57-39

Girls

Central High def Ft. Cobb-Broxton 49-34

CLASS B

Boys

Granite def Indiahoma 66-58

SW Covenant def Duke 65-54

Girls

Calumet def Chattanooga 47-32

