6A-2A Regional Tournament scores

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Class 6A

Girls

Choctaw def Lawton High 77-30

Class 5A

Girls

Eisenhower def Altus 57-45

MacArthur def Guthrie 55-50

Bishop McGuinness def Duncan 60-38

Class 4A

Boys

Cache def Clinton 78-44

Elgin def John Marshall 75-59

Anadarko def Elk City 55-43

Girls

Cache def Clinton 57-49

Anadarko def Elk City  49-20

Weatherford def Elgin 47-35

Class 3A

Boys

Hugo def Marlow 53-39

Kingston def Comanche 61-37

Girls

Comanche def Kingston 53-34

Marlow def Hugo 55-42

Class 2A

Boys

Apache def Frederick 68-44

Amber-Pocasset def Hobart 65-35

Latta def Carnegie 43-37

Silo def Mangum 62-52

Girls

Hollis def Apache 39-22

Hobart def Navajo 56-54

Rush Springs def Latta 41-27

Mangum def Dibble 42-40

Carnegie def Wynnewood 38-33

Ninnekah def Walters 34-33

