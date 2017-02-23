CU Centennial Choir sings love songs

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Love was in the air at the Cameron University Theater on Thursday night as the University's Centennial Singers hosted their first concert of the semester.



The choir, made up of ten Cameron Students, performed songs all about love, including numbers such as "I Love You, For Sentimental Reasons,” and "You've got to be Carefully Taught” from the musical "South Pacific."



Director of the Centennial Singers, Doris Lambert, said the whole month of February is associated with love because of Valentine's Day, which is why they decided on the love theme.



Midway through the show, BluHarmonix, which is Altus High School's jazz group, joined the Centennial Choir.



"They get a feel for what it's like here but it also allows us to showcase all the great talent in Southwest Oklahoma. There is some really good singing that happens in this part of the state," Lambert said.



Lambert said they try to have a high school group come over and sing on campus at least once a semester.



The university's next Centennial Singers Concert is scheduled for April 29th.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.