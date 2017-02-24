It’s Furry Friend Friday: Meet Gigi

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It’s Furry Friend Friday and we’d like to introduce you to Gigi. Gigi is around one year old and is currently the longest resident of the Lawton Animal Welfare Shelter.

Gigi is a lover, not a fighter! She can’t wait to shower her new family with lots of love and kisses! Gigi walks well on a leash and loves to play outside. She loves hiking and sunbathing in the grass.

Lawton Animal Welfare is located at 2104 S.W. 6th Street. All dog adoptions are $55. All animals from Lawton Animal Welfare are fixed, up to date on their shots (including Rabies), micro-chipped, licensed with the city, and healthy. By adopting an animal from the Lawton Animal Welfare Division, you are not only saving the life of the animal you adopted but the one who gets to move into its pen.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.