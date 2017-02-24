Crews battling wildfires in Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Crews battling wildfires in Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) - Crews are working to contain a wildfire that's burning in a rural area of the Texas Panhandle while firefighters in Oklahoma fought back several blazes that popped up on an unseasonably warm and windy day.

Forecasters had warned that the weather Thursday was ripe for "extremely critical" wildfire activity in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Multiple fires broke out but there are no reports of substantial damage or injuries.

In Texas, crews attacked a fire that had burned nearly 11 square miles in Oldham County in the Panhandle. Texas A&M Forest Service said early Friday that the blaze was 50 percent contained and that the fire's behavior "has moderated."

In Oklahoma, multiple fires broke out, and Oklahoma Army National Guard helicopters were dispatched to help battle the blazes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning

    To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:17:49 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:17:49 GMT

    While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.

    While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.

  • Sato holds off Helio to give Andretti another Indy 500 win

    Sato holds off Helio to give Andretti another Indy 500 win

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:17:05 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:17:05 GMT

    Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.

    Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.

  • Trump eyes White House overhaul, outside lawyers and PR team

    Trump eyes White House overhaul, outside lawyers and PR team

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:15:57 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:15:57 GMT

    Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.

    Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly