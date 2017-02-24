Near centennial of race riot, calls for economic resurgence

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - With the centennial of one of the worst race riots in American history approaching, a group is calling for an economic resurgence in the Tulsa area where the 1921 tragedy happened.

Officials announced the creation of the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Centennial Commission on Friday.

Among its goals are to tell the story of the 300 black residents who died in the riot that decimated what had become known as Black Wall Street. It was an economic and cultural mecca to thousands of black residents.

The group says it wants to also use the 2021 anniversary of the event as a catalyst for businesses to locate in the north Tulsa area that is still economically scarred by the riot.

Leaders hope to bring 100 businesses to Tulsa by the anniversary.

