OK House passes new A-F grading system - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK House passes new A-F grading system

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KOCO) — The Oklahoma State House passed a new A-F grading system on February 23rd.

According to KOCO, the State Board of Education supports the grading system, but others worry it institutionalizes racism by manipulating the grading scale without addressing proficiency.

House Joint Resolution 1028 takes into consideration a student's economic disadvantages, disabilities, ESL, and minority status.

The bill passed 57 to 34.

Information provided by KOCO. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Tornado causes damage in Ringling

    Tornado causes damage in Ringling

    Sunday, May 28 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-05-28 23:29:36 GMT
    [Source KSWO][Source KSWO]

    RINGLING, OK (KSWO)- A tornado left residents near Ringling spooked after a storm hit Saturday night.   Two tornadoes hit southern Oklahoma. One just northwest of Ringling and one south of Sulphur.

    RINGLING, OK (KSWO)- A tornado left residents near Ringling spooked after a storm hit Saturday night.   Two tornadoes hit southern Oklahoma. One just northwest of Ringling and one south of Sulphur.

  • Sato holds off Helio to give Andretti another Indy 500 win

    Sato holds off Helio to give Andretti another Indy 500 win

    Sunday, May 28 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-05-28 23:27:03 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-05-28 23:27:03 GMT

    Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.

    Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.

  • To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning

    To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning

    Sunday, May 28 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-05-28 23:19:41 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-05-28 23:19:41 GMT

    While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.

    While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.

    •   
Powered by Frankly