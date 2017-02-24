OK House passes new A-F grading system

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KOCO) — The Oklahoma State House passed a new A-F grading system on February 23rd.

According to KOCO, the State Board of Education supports the grading system, but others worry it institutionalizes racism by manipulating the grading scale without addressing proficiency.

House Joint Resolution 1028 takes into consideration a student's economic disadvantages, disabilities, ESL, and minority status.

The bill passed 57 to 34.

