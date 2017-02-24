Lawmakers seek to change voter approved criminal justice reform

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KWTV)- State questions 780 and 781, addressing criminal justice reform, both passed with nearly 60 percent of the vote in November’s general election but they may now be modified because some lawmakers feel there are unintended consequences.

SQ 780 reclassifies certain drug possession and property crimes from felony to misdemeanor and SQ 781 creates a fund made up of the savings that are a result from 780.

Lawmakers say they are concerned that possession of the date-rape drug is a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

Information provided by KWTV.