Copy-3 Oklahoma City men arrested for slaying in Colorado

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say three Oklahoma City men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man in Pueblo, Colorado, in December have been arrested in Oklahoma City.

Police say 44-year-old Raymond Davenport, 45-year-old Marvin Hopgood and 27-year-old Lionel Mosley were arrested separately on Thursday.

Each of the three are being held in the Oklahoma County jail and jail records do not list an attorney for them.

Police in Pueblo did not immediately return phone calls for comment.

