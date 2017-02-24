OK student needs help to win national “Doodle for Google” competition

STILWELL, OK (KWTV) - Seventh-grader Tristan Boring from Stillwell is the Oklahoma winner in the ninth annual "Doodle for Google" competition but he still needs your help to get his art on Google's homepage for millions to see.

If Boring’s doodle, "Asteroids in Space," is the national winner, he will take home a $30,000 scholarship and his school will also get a $50,000 grant.

Click here to vote for Tristan.

Information provided by KWTV.