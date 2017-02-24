OK LGBT rights groups address the rescission of transgender bathroom guidelines

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KWTV)- Since President Trump rescinded Obama’s transgender bathroom guidelines on February 22nd, Oklahoma LGBTQ++ groups have sprung into action to ensure students are not in danger.

“Most schools that we've talked to in Oklahoma have been using the best practices,” Freedom Oklahoma Executive Director Troy Stevenson said. Freedom Oklahoma is an LGBT rights group.

According to Freedom Oklahoma, an LGBT rights group, around ten school districts across the state don't have anti-discrimination policies. Tulsa schools have policies in place specifically for trans students.

Under President Barack Obama’s guidelines, schools were advised to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

“When they are forced to use a restroom that's different than the one their friends go to that's when questions get asked and then it becomes something that they get bullied for or they get stigmatized for,” Stevenson said.

