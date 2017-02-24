Prescribed burn underway at WMWR

South Korea's military says rival North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile.
Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.
Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.
A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.
