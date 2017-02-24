Prescribed burn underway at WMWR - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Prescribed burn underway at WMWR

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)-  The Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge is holding a prescribed burn on February 24th.

About 100 acres south of Meers will be burned in preparation for an anticipated larger burn at Mount Scott in the next few months.

