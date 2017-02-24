WARNING: Parvo outbreak detected in Altus

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- A warning for dog owners in Altus. The city is currently dealing with an outbreak of the parvovirus.

Altus Animal Control says their staff is doing all they can to stop the spread of the virus. They are vaccinating all pets that come into their shelter and they have already sprayed the grounds outside.

Parvovirus is a highly contagious infection that attacks a dog's white blood cells and intestinal tract. It's spread through contact with other dogs or contaminated environments and it leads to almost certain death if left untreated.

The Altus Dog Park will also be sprayed against the virus next week. The park will be closed until Thursday.



Meanwhile here in Lawton, the Vito Baxter Dog Park re-opened today --- after being closed for parvo spraying. All dog owners are encouraged to vaccinate their pets against parvovirus--- and to keep them home until they are protected.

