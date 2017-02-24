Arts for All holds annual fundraiser luncheon

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local organization dedicated to the arts jump started their year with an annual fundraiser luncheon.



That group is called Arts for All.



The event was cosponsored by Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.



The annual Arts for All Fundraiser Luncheon kicked off with food and drinks as guests awaited award announcements and to hear from the speaker of the event Ervin Randle, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker and new owner of Classic Lawton Chevrolet.

For over 40 years Lawton Arts and Humanities Council asks the public to nominate individuals and businesses who make outstanding contributions to arts and humanities for the Lawton Cultural Awards.



Chosen nominees made a significant impact on the cultural life of the Lawton-Fort Sill Community through volunteerism and service.



Robert Peterson won artist of the year. He said although the award caught him off guard he’s grateful to be part of a celebrate of art.



"I was super surprised,” said Peterson. “Super surprised. I had no idea. I mean I sat here for the very first time last year and I kind of questioned 'well I wonder what an artist has to do to win this award',' Then next thing I knew I got a phone call and somebody said you made artist of the year. And I had no idea."



Peterson is the first African-American to receive the award for his portrait pieces throughout the year.

For a complete list of 2016 Lawton Cultural Award winners and upcoming Arts for All events visit their website at www.lawtonafa.org.

