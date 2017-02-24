Wildlife officials looking for clues in longhorn's beheading

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, OK (KSWO) - Officials are still searching for the person who beheaded a longhorn in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

Officials said the beheaded longhorn's body was discovered along Rush Lake's shore by a local photographer three weeks ago.

Federal Wildlife Officer Kelly Moran said it's not uncommon to see longhorn in this public-use area.

"Our longhorn are free roaming so they go all over the refuge. We have just over 59,000 acres so they free range in all the areas of the refuge," Moran said.

Although it's been nearly a month, Officer Moran said they're still trying to determine what caused it to die.

"It was an older cow so it may have been from natural causes and or we have reason to believe that it may have been killed by somebody," Moran said.

While there were no bullet holes, Moran said there was trauma to its body. They believe having the head would help them know what happened.

"Whoever took the head can, you know, be able to help us determine the cause of death. If they found it dead we want to know that, or if they killed it we want to know that too," Moran said.

Moran said based on the tire tracks leading up to the longhorn's body, they believe the person who took the head was driving a pickup.

While the refuge is open to the public, it's illegal to take anything off the property including rocks, plants, and especially animals and skulls.

"Everything is protected and it's protected for future generations to enjoy. Anybody can come out here and look for things and look at things rather and that's fine but everything is protected by law and there are fines,” Moran said.

The person who took the head could be fined up to $5,000 and six months behind bars, or up to $100,000 and one year behind bars depending on the charges filed.

Officer Moran said he hadn't seen anything like this incident in his more than 20 years with the department.

Officials said they’ve received a few tips which have turned into leads, but they need your help finding out who beheaded this animal. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 1-844-NWR-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.