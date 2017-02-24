Wildlife officials looking for clues in longhorn's beheading

Frustrated with what he views as his team's inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations, Trump is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.
Frustrated with what he views as his team's inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations, Trump is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.
Sunny for Memorial Day
Sunny for Memorial Day
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.
South Korea's military says rival North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile.
South Korea's military says rival North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile.
A man is dead after a shooting in Duncan, and police say robbery appears to be the motive.
A man is dead after a shooting in Duncan, and police say robbery appears to be the motive.