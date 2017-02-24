Wildlife officials looking for clues in longhorn's beheading - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Wildlife officials looking for clues in longhorn's beheading

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, OK (KSWO) - Officials are still searching for the person who beheaded a longhorn in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

Officials said the beheaded longhorn's body was discovered along Rush Lake's shore by a local photographer three weeks ago.

Federal Wildlife Officer Kelly Moran said it's not uncommon to see longhorn in this public-use area.

"Our longhorn are free roaming so they go all over the refuge. We have just over 59,000 acres so they free range in all the areas of the refuge," Moran said.

Although it's been nearly a month, Officer Moran said they're still trying to determine what caused it to die. 

"It was an older cow so it may have been from natural causes and or we have reason to believe that it may have been killed by somebody," Moran said. 

While there were no bullet holes, Moran said there was trauma to its body. They believe having the head would help them know what happened.

"Whoever took the head can, you know, be able to help us determine the cause of death. If they found it dead we want to know that, or if they killed it we want to know that too," Moran said. 

Moran said based on the tire tracks leading up to the longhorn's body, they believe the person who took the head was driving a pickup.  

While the refuge is open to the public, it's illegal to take anything off the property including rocks, plants, and especially animals and skulls. 

"Everything is protected and it's protected for future generations to enjoy. Anybody can come out here and look for things and look at things rather and that's fine but everything is protected by law and there are fines,” Moran said. 

The person who took the head could be fined up to $5,000 and six months behind bars,  or up to $100,000 and one year behind bars depending on the charges filed.

Officer Moran said he hadn't seen anything like this incident in his more than 20 years with the department.

Officials said they’ve received a few tips which have turned into leads, but they need your help finding out who beheaded this animal. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 1-844-NWR-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump lashes out at leaks, considers staff upheaval

    Trump lashes out at leaks, considers staff upheaval

    Monday, May 29 2017 5:18 AM EDT2017-05-29 09:18:51 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 5:18 AM EDT2017-05-29 09:18:51 GMT

    Frustrated with what he views as his team's inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations, Trump is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.

    Frustrated with what he views as his team's inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations, Trump is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.

  • First Alert Forecast

    First Alert Forecast

    Monday, May 29 2017 5:04 AM EDT2017-05-29 09:04:45 GMT
    Source KSWOSource KSWO

    Sunny for Memorial Day

    Sunny for Memorial Day

  • To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning

    To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning

    Monday, May 29 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-05-29 08:29:02 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-05-29 08:29:02 GMT

    While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.

    While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.

    •   
Powered by Frankly