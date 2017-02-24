Class A & B Area Round scores for Southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Scores from Friday and Saturday Southwest Oklahoma teams in Area Round games in Classes A and B.

SATURDAY

CLASS A

Boys

Cyril def Burns Flat-Dill City 63-42. The Pirates are headed to State Tournament

CLASS B

Girls

Duke def Granite 41-38. Lady Tigers are headed to State Tournament.

FRIDAY

CLASS A

Boys

Ft. Cobb-Broxton def Cyril 44-36 in Area

Girls

Cyril def Cheyenne 41-36. Lady Pirates heading to Class A State Tournament.

Sentinel def Central High 49-39

CLASS B

Girls

Hammon def Duke 42-34