Friday and Saturday Regional Scores from Southwest Oklahoma

By Jack McGuire, Sports Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Southwest Oklahoma Regional scores from Friday and Saturday in Classes 6A through 2A.

SATURDAY

CLASS 5A

Boys

Eisenhower def MacArthur 71-41 in Regional Championship

Girls

Piedmont def MacArthur 54-53 in Regional Championship

El Reno def Eisenhower 46-45 in Regional Championship

CLASS 4A

Boys

Elgin def Kingfisher 46-43 in Regional Championship

Anadarko def Heritage Hall in Regional Championship

Girls

Anadarko def Heritage Hall 57-37 in Regional Championship

CLASS 3A

Boys

Marlow def Dickson 78-45

Girls

Comanche def Marlow 53-29

CLASS 2A

Boys

Hobart def Boone-Apache 55-46

Mangum def Carnegie 45-42 (OT)

Girls

Rush Springs def Mangum 55-44 in Regional Championship

Hollis def Oklahoma Bible Academy 30-29 (OT)

Cashion def Hobart 76-53 in Regional Championship

FRIDAY

CLASS 6A

Boys

Choctaw def Lawton High 63-61

CLASS 5A

Boys

Eisenhower def Duncan 87-42

MacArthur def Western Heights 74-64

CLASS 4A

Boys

Lone Grove def Cache 55-50

Girls

Sulphur def Cache 68-53

Kingfisher def Elgin 53-50

CLASS 3A

Boys

Marlow def Davis 44-31

Dickson def Comanche 59-56

CLASS 2A

Boys

Hobart def Wayne 66-59

Apache def Cashion 54-43

Mangum def Elmore City 69-53

Carnegie def Vanoss 64-57

Girls

Hollis def Konawa 55-47

Oklahoma Bible Academy def Navajo 41-36

Dibble def Carnegie 45-36

