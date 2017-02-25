Fists of Fury fighters set for match on Saturday

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Fists of Fury is back in town and Lawton fighting fans are in for the big show Saturday.

The extreme cage fighting event will feature nine fights total from top fighters in the Oklahoma and North Texas area. It will be a combination of pro-fights and top upcoming amateurs. Saturday morning, event organizers spent a few hours setting up the cage and arena area.

The winner of the fight can walk away with up to a $10,000 purse. Bubba McDaniel, a pro mixed martial artist and competitor in the event, says martial arts is important to him because it gave him the outlet he needed growing up.

"It saved my life," said McDaniel. "To tell you the truth, when I was young, I was a kid on the wrong road and I didn't know what I was going to do. Took myself down a few bad paths and this actually gave me an outlet to get rid of the aggression and anger and everything else I had built up."

McDaniel also went on to the UFC, and was on the Ultimate fighter show. He says his inspiration to win, is for his one year old son.

James Morris, an event promoter says the local mixed martial arts fights are as good as it gets.

"We don't want someone to come to this show and think it's not as good as something they could see in the city because it is as good and our lineup is as good and that's what people need to realize," said Morris. "They don't need to drive a distance, it's right here in their backyard. They just need to come check it out."

The fight starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Great Plains Coliseum. Tickets for general admission are $25 and $40 for ring side. You can get them online or at the event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

