Oklahoma City Zoo visits Elgin Community Library

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - It got a little wild in Elgin on Saturday. Oklahoma City Zoo brought some furry friends to visit children at Elgin Community Library for a day of story time and learning about animals. The theme of the event was based on Jan Brett's book 'The Mitten' a humorous tale of several animals squeezing into a mitten to stay warm.

9-year-old Anabelle Kubena was just one of nearly 80 kids that had the opportunity to learn about and pet a chinchilla, hedgehog and ornate box turtle.

“I felt the animals and saw them,” said Anabelle.

She and many others also participated in a special story time acting as characters in telling the story 'The Mitten.'



"We used a parachute to represent the mitten and each kid had a little mask on and they got to pretend to climb into the mitten until the mouse sits on the bear's nose and makes him sneeze," said Kesler.

Volunteer coordinator and naturalist for Oklahoma City Zoo Melissa Kesler travels to different schools and libraries all throughout the year.

She said the kids enjoy the acting part of the event but when she brings out the animals is when she gets the best reaction out of them.

"So many of them never get to see animals besides dogs and cats,” said Kesler. “And every time I go someplace they're like 'What pets do you have?' I don't have pets I have wild animals that are from the zoo. Even though they are smaller and can be considered pets, these are not pets. They live at the zoo. And so we get a chance to show them how animals behave and how to touch them safely."

Elgin community librarian Leslie Durham said her goal was to focus on the kids.

"A lot of kids only see their domestic animals,” said Durham. “So, it's nice for them to learn about some other animals and get the experience about learning different things they won't see every day."

The children also got to feel fox, grizzly and beaver hide fur. However, Anabelle still said her favorite part was holding the hedgehog.

"l liked his spikes,” said Anabelle. “It feels like dry rice."

For more upcoming events at Elgin Community Library, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.