Oklahoma City Zoo visits Elgin Community Library

Iraqi officials say a car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in Baghdad, killing 10 people and wounding 22.
Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.
Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.
Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.
