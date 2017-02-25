Fathers, daughters dance the night away

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Fathers and daughters hit the dance floor in the Armed Services YMCA annual father-daughter dance on Saturday. Fathers held hands with their daughters as they walked into the ballroom at Lawton city hall decorated in cupcakes to go with their Sweet, Treats, and Dancing Feets theme.

Guests enjoyed desserts and drinks, and got out to bust a move the dance floor. There was even a gingerbread man joining the group for a Cupid shuffle dance.

Former Armed Services YMCA president Randy Dollarhite says the importance of tonight is no different in the 21 years they've been doing this.

"There's nothing better than a father bringing his daughter out to dance,” said Dollarhite. “There's other organizations that do it too, but I think we put the frosting on the cupcakes. We have nice designs we do every year. It's just a way the fathers can come in and appreciate their daughters and the daughters appreciate their dads.”

Dollarhite says the history of this event keeps bringing people together so this year they had to break the dance into two sessions just to accommodate all the people. So some came to the early dance at 4:30 p.m., and the rest at 7.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.