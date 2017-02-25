Fathers, daughters dance the night away

President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.
Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."
The man fought against the would-be robber, holding her for several minutes until deputies arrived.
Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.
