Fathers, daughters dance the night away - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fathers, daughters dance the night away

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Fathers and daughters hit the dance floor in the Armed Services YMCA annual father-daughter dance on Saturday. Fathers held hands with their daughters as they walked into the ballroom at Lawton city hall decorated in cupcakes to go with their Sweet, Treats, and Dancing Feets theme.

Guests enjoyed desserts and drinks, and got out to bust a move the dance floor. There was even a gingerbread man joining the group for a Cupid shuffle dance.

Former Armed Services YMCA president Randy Dollarhite says the importance of tonight is no different in the 21 years they've been doing this.

"There's nothing better than a father bringing his daughter out to dance,” said Dollarhite. “There's other organizations that do it too, but I think we put the frosting on the cupcakes. We have nice designs we do every year. It's just a way the fathers can come in and appreciate their daughters and the daughters appreciate their dads.”

Dollarhite says the history of this event keeps bringing people together so this year they had to break the dance into two sessions just to accommodate all the people. So some came to the early dance at 4:30 p.m., and the rest at 7.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump honors fallen and families in Memorial Day address

    Trump honors fallen and families in Memorial Day address

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 5:18 AM EDT2017-05-30 09:18:49 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 5:18 AM EDT2017-05-30 09:18:49 GMT

    President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.

    President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.

  • Protest sparks Texas lawmaker threats of gun violence

    Protest sparks Texas lawmaker threats of gun violence

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 5:18 AM EDT2017-05-30 09:18:36 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 5:18 AM EDT2017-05-30 09:18:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, Georgia Cordova of El Paso, Texas, center, joins other protesters as they take part in a No Ban, No Wall rally to support the rights of immigrants and oppose a border wall.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, Georgia Cordova of El Paso, Texas, center, joins other protesters as they take part in a No Ban, No Wall rally to support the rights of immigrants and oppose a border wall.

    Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."

    Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."

  • Greer County inmates in custody after escape

    Greer County inmates in custody after escape

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 4:58 AM EDT2017-05-30 08:58:38 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    MANGUM, OK (KSWO) - Two inmates who escaped from the Greer County jail in Mangum are back in custody. Dispatchers said they were able get break out of the jail around 8:30 Monday night after locking a guard inside a cell and taking the keys. Dispatchers reported a car was stolen in the area just five minutes later. Authorities from across the area started looking for the inmates and found them near Tom Steed Lake around 1 a.m. They are now back in the Greer County Jail. Their names ha...
    MANGUM, OK (KSWO) - Two inmates who escaped from the Greer County jail in Mangum are back in custody. Dispatchers said they were able get break out of the jail around 8:30 Monday night after locking a guard inside a cell and taking the keys. Dispatchers reported a car was stolen in the area just five minutes later. Authorities from across the area started looking for the inmates and found them near Tom Steed Lake around 1 a.m. They are now back in the Greer County Jail. Their names ha...
    •   
Powered by Frankly