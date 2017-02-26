Oklahoma State Wrestling results in Class 5A, 4A, & 3A Finals - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma State Wrestling results in Class 5A, 4A, & 3A Finals

By Jack McGuire, Sports Reporter
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - MacArthur claims the Class 5A State Wrsetling title, while seven area wrestlers claim individual state championships.

CLASS 5A

106 lbs.

Wyatt Adams (MacArthur) def Julien Brownfield (Tahlequah)

126 lbs.

Magdaleno Gomez (Altus) def Reece Witcraft (Coweta)

138 lbs.

Dylan Rowland (MacArthur) def Gage Hight (Glenpool)

160 lbs.

Austin Short (Claremore) def Hunter Jump (MacArthur)

170 lbs.

Talon Borror (Coweta) def Nick Mahan (MacArthur)

195 lbs.

Bear Hughes (Coweta) def Cabe Dickerson (Altus)

285 lbs.

Montana Phillips (MacArthur) def Keegan Pride (Altus)

Team Standings

1.) MACARTHUR - 134.0

2.) Collinsville - 121.5

3.) Coweta - 103.5

4.) ALTUS - 78.0

7.) DUNCAN - 41.0

CLASS 4A

132 lbs.

Jacob Butler (Elgin) def Brady DeArmond (Tuttle)

Team Standings

1.) Tuttle - 197.5

2.) Wagoner - 87.5

3.) Cascia Hall - 70.0

4.) ELGIN - 53.5

23.) CACHE - 10.0

CLASS 3A

106 lbs.

Remington White (Walters) def Cruz Aguilar (Heritage Hall)

152 lbs.

Ty Lucas (Plainview) def Kamren Vanbuskirk (Comanche)

195 lbs.

Konner Doucet (Comanche) def Dan Baker (Sulphur)

Team Standings

1.) Perry - 133.0

2.) Heritage Hall - 117.0

3.) COMANCHE - 70.0

12.) WALTERS - 35.0

14.) MARLOW - 22.0

