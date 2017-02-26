Oklahoma State Wrestling results in Class 5A, 4A, & 3A Finals

After getting snaps the last two seasons, JR Winningham is ready to take over as MacArthur's quarterback full time
After getting snaps the last two seasons, JR Winningham is ready to take over as MacArthur's quarterback full time
Ike offensive coordinator Rod Fisher gets one more season to coach his son RJ
Ike offensive coordinator Rod Fisher gets one more season to coach his son RJ
Lawton High receivers form an unstoppable combination
Lawton High receivers form an unstoppable combination
LAWTON, Okla - For the first time in six years, the Cameron baseball program has an All-American.
LAWTON, Okla - For the first time in six years, the Cameron baseball program has an All-American.
Eagles going through their second spring with Mike Burris as the head coach
Eagles going through their second spring with Mike Burris as the head coach