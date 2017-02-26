New Fort Sill technology sent overseas

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Technology that was developed right here on Fort Sill is now being handed over to U-S Army Europe for experiments in the field.

Two modified striker vehicles, also known as CMIC, were loaded onto a U.S. Air Force plane to help combat a growing military problem--drones.

Two years ago, Fort Sill developed the CMIC vehicles using existing equipment from the US army inventory.



Major Russell Micho said the purpose of these vehicles is to ultimately detect, identify and defeat unmanned aircraft systems.

"Five years ago drones weren't really a threat to U.S. forces on the ground,” said Micho "Well, that's not the case anymore."



He said the vehicles performed well on Fort Sill and his hope is the experiments will be potential proof to the growing threat of drones to America's military.



"We can get feedback from soldiers that will be on the ground fighting with this and deploying it and we can get lessons learned from them and apply that to any future requirements for CMIC," said Micho.



The counter-drone technology used on the vehicles, and the vehicles themselves, was highlighted during Maneuver Fires Integration Experiment last year.



"The U.S. Army Europe command saw what was going on with these two CMIC vehicles and then decided they wanted to bring those over to Europe and have them used with a tactical unit," said MIcho.



This will be the fourth mission for U.S. Air Force Pilot Jordan Barnes who has flown for ten years and trained at Altus Air Force Base.



"These are new vehicles I've never seen before,” said Barnes.



He said the most important part of the flight is making sure the load masters chain the vehicles down properly.



"If you think about something moving and the balance of it if the trucks are too far forward can affect the flight characteristics and if it's too far in the back of the plane it can affect the flight characteristics,” said Barnes. “That's why we tie them down in the right locations."



Barnes, along with the ten-man crew, took off the evening of February 26th and are expected to land in Europe February 27th.



