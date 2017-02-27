Law enforcement believes MS murder suspect may be in Oklahoma

Monday, February 27 - Rankin County officials will hold a news conference with an update on the manhunt.

According to authorities, a man wanted for murder in Mississippi may be in Oklahoma. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says that Alex Bridges Deaton, 28, could be involved in the murder of his girlfriend and an attack on a female jogger in Rankin County.

Authorities believe Deaton is still driving the 2012 white GMC Acadia with a Mississippi Nurses Foundation tag, number F396NF. He is described as 5′ 9″ and weighs around 170 lbs. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Deaton, contact the police.

A Mississippi man is at the center of a nationwide manhunt in the murders of two women and the shooting of a jogger.

28-year-old Alex Bridges Deaton is accused in the murder of his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson, as well as aggravated assault after he allegedly shot a woman as she was jogging early Friday morning in Rankin County.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell has also named him as a "person of great interest" in the murder of 69-year-old Brenda Pinter in Neshoba County.

Deaton, who is considered armed and extremely dangerous, is described as a white male, standing 5'9" tall, weighing 170 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. If anyone comes in contact with Deaton they should not attempt to engage him, but contact authorities via 911.

Authorities believe he is driving Robinson's stolen SUV; a white 2012 GMC Acadia, with a Mississippi Nurses Foundation tag number F39 6NF.

On Thursday, Pinter was found dead inside Dixon Baptist Church in Neshoba County with a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff's Office's investigation has revealed that Pinter arrived at Dixon Baptist Church shortly before 4:00 pm Thursday. Shortly after she arrived, a white SUV pulled in to the church parking lot.

Authorities say that SUV stayed in the lot for several minutes. It then left the church lot going south on Highway 21 South in the direction of Forest.

Sheriff Waddell says they know “without any doubt at all” that no other vehicles entered the church lot between the arrival of the SUV and discovery of Pinter’s body.

At the moment, there are no known personal connections between Pinter and Deaton. Waddell confirms Deaton does has family who lives in the area and at one time he was employed in Philadelphia.

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department continues to work closely with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

Saturday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a nationwide manhunt for Deaton. This came after a the "random" shooting of a jogger and the discovery of his girlfriend's body inside her home at the Vineyard at Castlewoods.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said the cause and manner of Robinson's death will be determined by the state medical examiner's office.

Timeline of events

4:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23 - Brenda Pinter arrives at Dixon Baptist Church. Shorty after she arrives, a white SUV pulls into the church parking lot and stays for several minutes before leaving and heading south on Highway 21.

6:00 p.m. Thursday February 23 - Pinter's body is found inside the church office by her husband.

5:00 a.m. Friday, February 24 - the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a woman who stated that she had been shot while jogging along Castlewood’s Blvd. During the investigation, the victim stated that a white man with facial hair, driving a small white SUV, shot her from his driver’s window striking her in the thigh.

4:20 p.m. Friday, February 24 - the Rankin County Sheriff's Office received a request to do a welfare check on a resident at Vineyards Apartments off Vine Drive near Castlewoods. A deputy, along with a family member, found Robinson dead inside the apartment. Her SUV and phone were missing and suspicious circumstances surrounded her death.

Deputies are actively searching for Deaton with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest of Alex Bridges Deaton would be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by clicking here.

Those with tips can also call the Rankin County Sheriff's Department at (601) 825-1480.

