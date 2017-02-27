OK Bill Would Allow Charter School Students to Play Sports at District Schools

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KWTV) - Senate Bill 611 could potentially allow charter school students to participate in extracurricular activities at their local school district.

"I believe it is the best for each young person to participate in extracurricular activities. For many of our students, their passion is playing sports. To deny them the opportunity to actively pursue that passion is not in their best interest. We are all about the students. Making sports and all extracurricular activities available to every student is the right thing to do,” Seeworth Academy superintendent Janet Grigg said

According to KWTV, as charter schools grow in popularity both in-person and online, more and more children are giving up competitive sports, band and agriculture programs.

Information provided by KWTV.