OK Bill Would Allow Charter School Students to Play Sports at District Schools

Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.
ELGIN, OK (KSWO)-Oklahoma State University's Animal Science Department went on an Animal Science road trip Wednesday.
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.
