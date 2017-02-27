Lawton DUI suspect falls asleep in drive thru before taking out fire hydrant

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A man was arrested for DUI on February 26 in Lawton after he fell asleep behind the wheel at the Whataburger on 67th and Cache Road.

When officers responded to the call around 4:00 a.m., the driver, Andre Franklin, was fast asleep in the drive-thru. Police attempted to make contact with Franklin but he started to pull off. Officers yelled for Franklin to stop while chasing the vehicle.

Franklin drove across the curb, the lawn of the restaurant, 67th Street and the median. Franklin then ran into a fire hydrant at the intersection of 67th and Cache Road. When police approached, Franklin refused to open the door and exit the vehicle. His foot was still on the gas pedal and he kept revving the engine. Eventually, police were forced to break the car’s window with a baton to get Franklin out.

Andre Franklin had a blood alcohol content of .17 when he was tested by police. He was arrested for DUI and obstructing an officer.

