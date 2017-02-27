OKC Zoo and Dr. Pepper Host Statewide Student Art Contest

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma City Zoo and Dr. Pepper are hosting the 13th annual Dr. Pepper Vending Machine Art Contest to help global giraffe conservation.

This year’s contest theme, “Heads Up for Conservation: Saving Giraffes”, highlights the global crisis surrounding the critically endangered giraffe population. Over the past 30 years, the wild giraffe population has declined by 40 percent due to limited living space, poaching and disease, putting them in danger of extinction. With only 80,000 giraffes remaining in the wild, it’s time to raise awareness for these gentle giants.

Through March 31, Oklahoma students in kindergarten through twelfth grade may submit their original designs of how they would help save giraffes and protect their natural habitats at www.okczoo.org. The winning designs will be unveiled during the Zoo’s Earth Day celebration, Party for the Planet, on Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m.

Two grand prize winners will receive a $300 Visa gift card, a certificate and their design will become the cover of a Dr Pepper machine at the Zoo for an entire year to be admired by an estimated one million Zoo guests in 2017. Additional winners will receive certificates and Visa gift cards ranging from $25 to $100. All contest participants will also be entered to win $1,529 toward an Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan account. Students may submit more than one contest design.

Information provided by OKC Zoo and Botanical Garden.