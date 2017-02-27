Trial date set for Baker Mayfield

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- It's a long road ahead for Oklahoma Quarterback Baker Mayfield. A trial date has been set.

The 21-year-old was arrested on Saturday on misdemeanor complaints of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest in Arkansas.

Mayfield's next hearing is scheduled for April 7th at 8:00 a.m.

