Two injured in Lawton rollover crash

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Two people are recovering after a rollover crash in Lawton this afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 65. Officials say a car headed south on Highway 65 failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck on Highway 7.

The impact sent the first car into oncoming traffic. Then, the driver kept driving the wrong way down the highway. When he tried to crossover to get in the correct lane, he rolled his car in the median.

One person from each car was treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.