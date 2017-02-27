Two injured in Lawton rollover crash - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Two injured in Lawton rollover crash

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Two people are recovering after a rollover crash in Lawton this afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 65. Officials say a car headed south on Highway 65 failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck on Highway 7.

The impact sent the first car into oncoming traffic. Then, the driver kept driving the wrong way down the highway. When he tried to crossover to get in the correct lane, he rolled his car in the median.

One person from each car was treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Woods talks to officers in video; car had fresh damage

    Woods talks to officers in video; car had fresh damage

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:42:24 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:36:13 GMT

    Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday. 

    Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday. 

  • Trump to announce decision on Paris climate pact Thursday

    Trump to announce decision on Paris climate pact Thursday

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:33:46 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:33:46 GMT

    A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

    A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

  • House committee issues subpoenas; Comey OK'd to testify

    House committee issues subpoenas; Comey OK'd to testify

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:33:31 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:33:31 GMT

    Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia. 

    Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly