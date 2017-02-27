Records show EPA's Pruitt used private email, despite denial - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Records show EPA's Pruitt used private email, despite denial

Source OK.gov Source OK.gov

By MICHAEL BIESECKER and SEAN MURPHY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt occasionally used private email to communicate with staff while serving as Oklahoma's attorney general, despite telling Congress that he always used a state email account for government business.

Pruitt emails obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request show exchanges where the Republican used a private account hosted by Apple. Pruitt's use of private email, which is not illegal for officials in Oklahoma, was first reported by Oklahoma City Fox television station KOKH.

Pruitt denied using private email for work in both his Senate confirmation hearing last month and in response to written questions.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon said Monday the issue raises questions about Pruitt's honesty.

Pruitt did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Woods talks to officers in video; car had fresh damage

    Woods talks to officers in video; car had fresh damage

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:42:24 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:36:13 GMT

    Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday. 

    Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday. 

  • Trump to announce decision on Paris climate pact Thursday

    Trump to announce decision on Paris climate pact Thursday

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:33:46 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:33:46 GMT

    A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

    A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

  • House committee issues subpoenas; Comey OK'd to testify

    House committee issues subpoenas; Comey OK'd to testify

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:33:31 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:33:31 GMT

    Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia. 

    Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly