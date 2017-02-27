Grass fire breaks out within Lawton city limits

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A grass fire broke out at 36th Street and Lee Boulevard in Lawton earlier today.

The fire began around noon and was out within 50 minutes. Fire officials estimate that approximately 4 to 5 acres were burned. Fortunately, there were no structures damaged by the blaze.

There is no known cause at this time.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.