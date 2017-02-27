Driller's groundwater pollution bring $1.2M fine - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Driller's groundwater pollution bring $1.2M fine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Tulsa, Oklahoma-based oil and natural gas exploration company is paying $1.2 million for polluting groundwater in southwestern Pennsylvania in 2012.

The state Department of Environmental Protection announced the fine Monday against WPX Energy.

Officials say that a leak from a wastewater pit polluted groundwater below WPX's Kalp wellsite in Westmoreland County, about 60 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. WPX says it paid for bottled water and water-treatment systems at the affected households. The company still must show that it has cleaned up the groundwater.

WPX says no individual's health was ever at risk.

WPX has sold of much of its holdings in the Marcellus Shale natural gas reservoir, and now operates just a handful of wells there.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Woods talks to officers in video; car had fresh damage

    Woods talks to officers in video; car had fresh damage

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:42:24 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:36:13 GMT

    Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday. 

    Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday. 

  • Trump to announce decision on Paris climate pact Thursday

    Trump to announce decision on Paris climate pact Thursday

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:33:46 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:33:46 GMT

    A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

    A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

  • House committee issues subpoenas; Comey OK'd to testify

    House committee issues subpoenas; Comey OK'd to testify

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:33:31 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:33:31 GMT

    Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia. 

    Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly