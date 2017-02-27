Duncan High raising money to send students to Special Olympics

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - After 10 years of waiting and hoping, students at Duncan High School who are training for the State's Special Olympics may finally get the chance to go.

The Duncan High School Student Council is raising the money by hosting their 6th annual HALO Week this week. HALO stands for Helpful Attitudes Leading Others. They're holding events including a movie night, family bingo and mini golf to raise money. A few local restaurants in Duncan are also donating a percentage of their proceeds. It will cost the school about $10,000 to send the 20 student-athletes. Their goal is to raise $20,000, $10,000 for the athletes, the other 10 for their other charity, the Children's Miracle Network in Oklahoma City.

For the last five years, Brittany Archer has put her heart and soul into competing in the long jump and 100 meter walk--earning her several local special Olympics medals. But.. She's never had the chance to compete against other athletes from across the state. But when she found out she would finally get this opportunity She immediately went to work.



"I was very surprised and it's very exciting to me because it's my last one and last year to be in high school," said Archer.



Money for travel expenses, food and lodging is the only thing that's kept the students from being able to attend over the years. Archer says it's inspiring the way the community is coming together to support her and her teammates.



"I am very, very blessed that helped us and everything and I love supporting other people like they do," said Archer.



Graham Cox, the Student Council President at Duncan High School helped organize the whole HALO week. He says it's one of the most rewarding things he's ever been a part of.

"It's awesome, you know," said Cox. "Being here and seeing them and knowing they're working hard at something and they're going to get the chance to go out and compete and represent themselves, us, the school and the town. It's awesome."



Archer says just training for the event has been the highlight of her senior year. She is forever grateful to those who are helping make her dreams of competing at the state level of the special Olympics come true.



"I just want to say thank you all for supporting us," said Archer. "We are very blessed for what y'all did."

There will be a reveal ceremony on Friday in the Duncan High gym at 1:30 to reveal how much money they raised. This year's Oklahoma Special Olympics runs from May 17 through the 19th in Stillwater. If you would like to make a donation, contact Duncan High School at 580- 255-0700.

