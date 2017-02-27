Federal loan to help expand broadband in rural Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Federal loan to help expand broadband in rural Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A $15.3 million federal loan has been approved to help expand broadband in a rural portion of Oklahoma.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture loan is to Southern Plains Cable, LLC to build a fiber-optic broadband network in a 55-square-mile area that includes Anadarko, Verden and Chickasha.

Acting Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Roger Glendenning announced the loan Monday and said it will help provide high-speed internet service to the rural area of south-central Oklahoma.

The loan is provided through USDA's Telecommunications Programs of the Rural Utilities Service.

