Mac HS students bring “Black History in Motion” to Carriage Hills Elementary

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Some MacArthur High School students took to the streets today to teach fourth and fifth graders about Black History.

The high schoolers transformed this school bus into what they call "Black History in Motion” and their first stop was Carriage Hills Elementary. The bus has pictures of famous Black Americans on the outside. And on the inside, students can use their cell phones to scan a QR code to hear their stories.

Macarthur Science Teacher Kimberly Jones says it's always good to the see the older kids sharing what they've learned.



"The older students are teaching the younger students, and that's the way it should be," said Jones.



Although this was the first trip for the Black History in Motion bus, Jones says she hopes it will not be the last. Jones says she would like to see other schools get involved next year.

