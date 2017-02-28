Broken fire hydrant spews water in east Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Broken fire hydrant spews water in east Lawton

By Monte Brown, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A fire hydrant was shut off on the city's east side Tuesday morning after it broke and spewed water in the air.

It happened on the corner of Flower Mound Road and Gore Boulevard outside the Veterans Center. It's located right next to an electric pole. 
Lawton police were able to shut off the water to that hydrant. We're still working to learn more about what caused the hydrant to break.
 

