Vaccination bill passes after rebuke of opponents

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The bill to make it more difficult for parents to opt out of vaccinating their children passed a Senate committee on a 7-4 vote. It is opposed by parents who contend vaccines are dangerous and are opposed to mandatory vaccinations of their children.

A Republican state senator criticized opponents of a vaccination bill who distributed what he described as "disgusting" literature that targeted the bill's author, a doctor and state senator from Oklahoma City.

Sen. Adam Pugh of Edmond ultimately voted against the bill Monday, but not before chastising opponents for distributing the flyers that likened the author, Sen. Irvin Yen, to notorious dictators, including Adolph Hitler and Pol Pot. Pugh said those who distributed the flyers were not acting in a Christian manner of treating people with respect.

