Vaccination bill passes after rebuke of opponents

Vaccination bill passes after rebuke of opponents

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The bill to make it more difficult for parents to opt out of vaccinating their children passed a Senate committee on a 7-4 vote. It is opposed by parents who contend vaccines are dangerous and are opposed to mandatory vaccinations of their children.

A Republican state senator criticized opponents of a vaccination bill who distributed what he described as "disgusting" literature that targeted the bill's author, a doctor and state senator from Oklahoma City.

Sen. Adam Pugh of Edmond ultimately voted against the bill Monday, but not before chastising opponents for distributing the flyers that likened the author, Sen. Irvin Yen, to notorious dictators, including Adolph Hitler and Pol Pot. Pugh said those who distributed the flyers were not acting in a Christian manner of treating people with respect.

    The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

    President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.

    Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.

