Man wounded in police shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police in Oklahoma City say an officer shot and wounded a man who reportedly turned toward police while holding a gun.

Oklahoma City police say officers responded to a call about "possible illegal activity" occurring at a home Monday night on Northwest 35th Street. Master Sgt. Gary Knight says one of the men, identified as 35-year-old William David Hoover of El Reno, ran away from officers, then reportedly refused to drop the gun he was holding.

Knight says Officer David Comodeca then shot Hoover. He says Hoover was taken to OU Medical Center with a gunshot wound that wasn't life-threatening.

Authorities say the officer wasn't injured and has been placed on leave, pending a review.

