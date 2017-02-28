OKC family discovers dozens of snakes in storm shelter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KOCO) — An Oklahoma family received the surprise of a lifetime when they opened their storm shelter to find dozens of snakes inside.

"They're coming out early," said Brad McKey, with Wildlife X Team, a full-service wildlife control company. "We're ahead of schedule. They're everywhere, anywhere the environment fits them, they're going to be there."

McKey, who captures snakes for a living, says the warmer weather is causing snakes to come out from swampy areas and make their way into people's homes.

Homeowners should be on the lookout for snakes in brush piles and storm shelters. Close any small places that snakes can penetrate and keep your yard clean of debris and organic materials.

Information provided by KOCO.