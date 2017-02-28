New tornado detecting radar hinges on Senate support

TULSA, OK (KTUL) — Thirteen minutes is how much warning people normally get before a tornado devastates their neighborhood.

A technology could give you 10 to 15 more minutes to get you and your family to safety but the bill to implement the technology has been batted around Congress for almost four years.

There’s new technology at the National Severe Storms Lab in Norman that has shown the ability to allow extra minutes of lead time; tornadoes on radar in their earliest stages of formation. It could save dozens of American lives every year.

According to KTUL, the approval to focus their resources on this new tech comes from Capitol Hill. The Weather Forecasting and Research bill passed the House of Representatives for the second-time January of this year; it’s now back in the hands of the Senate.

Information provided by KTUL.