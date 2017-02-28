Sentencing of Moore contractor accused of fraud during 2013 tornado postponed

CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK (KOCO)- Glenn McCoy, who spent a year on the run hiding out in Kentucky, pleaded no contest to 6 counts of fraud in Cleveland County.

McCoy is accused of stealing insurance money from at least six families devastated by the 2013 Moore tornado.

According to KOCO, on Monday, some of his victims showed up to testify at his sentencing hearing in Cleveland County. However, the judge wasn't able to make it due to another conflict in court.

Kristi Dunn, who impacted by the 2013 Moore tornado, was swindled out of nearly $70, 000 by McCoy. Olive Bowman was forced to abandon her rebuild after McCoy stole her insurance money.

The sentencing hearing will be rescheduled for a later date. McCoy is facing restitution and time behind bars for the scheme.

Information provided by KOCO.