Sentencing of Moore contractor accused of fraud during 2013 tornado postponed

Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.
More than 700,000 people in the world are living with Cystic Fibrosis. In an effort to raise awareness about the disease, the annual Cystic Fibrosis Great Strides Walk will be held this Saturday.
