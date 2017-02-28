OK is one of the deadliest states for teen & elderly drivers

OK (KSWO)- It's bad news for Oklahoma. A new report lists the Sooner state as one of the deadliest states for teenage and elderly drivers.

The report was put out by auto-insurance-center.com. It ranks Oklahoma as fifth in the nation for the most deadly wrecks involving teenagers and third highest in the nation for deadly wrecks involving senior citizens. Montana was listed as number one in both categories.

In terms of individual counties, Nowata county, in northeast Oklahoma, had an average of 123 deadly crashes caused by teens per 100,000 residents. That's the sixth highest of all counties in the entire country. Murray county, south of Paul’s Valley, was the fourth highest county in the US for deadly wrecks caused by the elderly.

The study used data from 2011 to 2015. It says 2015 was the deadly year on the roads in years with more than 38,000 people dying and more than 4 million serious injuries.

