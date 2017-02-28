OK teachers are quitting due to low pay rate

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Teachers in Tulsa are saying "no more." A recent survey shows that teachers at Tulsa Public Schools are leaving their jobs because of low pay.

The Tulsa World reports that two surveys were conducted by the district to find out why teachers are resigning. One survey was for teachers who left and the other was for current staff.

33 percent of teachers who left said their main reason was a need for a higher salary. The data was generated from a pool of 1,104 teachers, of which 77% are staying in their current positions, 5% are applying for a transfer but staying in the district, 5% are planning to apply for non-teaching positions in the district, 8% are planning to resign, and 3% are planning to retire.

