Red River's Best Chevy Dealers Announces the Chevy Educator Recognition Program

Wichita Falls, TX (KSWO)–The Chevy Educator Recognition Program wants to award the tireless efforts of educators who strive for excellence in Texas and Oklahoma.

Educators must submit a short essay and application by April 1st for the chance to earn one of 10 $800 prizes, or two $2,500 grand prizes. The Board of Directors of the Red River Chevy Dealers Local Marketing Association choose the finalists based on community efforts, volunteer work, career strengths, application materials, and applicable activities.



To enter, visit www.ChevyEducatorProgram.com.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.