Elective Courses in Construction Education Bill passes OK House - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Elective Courses in Construction Education Bill passes OK House

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)–  House Bill 1407, which allows elective courses in the construction trades, was approved by the OK House of Representatives with a vote of 92-4 and was transmitted to the Senate, where it is sponsored by Sen. Randy Bass, D-Lawton.

House Bill 1407 intends “to let kids get a head start on good-paying jobs in the construction industries,” the bill’s author told his colleagues. “We need career-based courses” in high school because not everyone wants or needs a college degree.

The introductory classes proposed in HB 1407 would be offered in grades 9-12 and would be entirely voluntary.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly