Comanche County Spring Livestock Expo is underway at the Fairgrounds

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Hard work is paying off for some at the Comanche County Spring Livestock Expo.

Students from across the county are showing their animals this year at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. Everything from pigs, goats, sheep and cattle will be in the ring this week.

Every year, students in their local 4-H and FFA Chapters raise an animal to show in hopes of making the sale. But before that, a lot of work is put in months prior to the big day.

“Teaches me responsibility. How to take care of something. All around, I've met so many new friends, I have more social skills, talk to more people. It's a great thing, I think a lot of people should be involved,” said Kelbi Hughes, a junior at Sterling High School.

After the county show, the exhibitors will head to Oklahoma City to compete in the Oklahoma Youth Expo that runs from March 8th to the 17th.

