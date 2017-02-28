Altus Citizens Invited to Falcon Road Project Meeting

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The City of Altus will be holding a public meeting about the upcoming Falcon Road Improvement Project on March 2 starting at 6:00 pm in City Hall, located at 509 South Main Street in Altus.

Interested citizens will be able to review plans for upcoming Falcon Road Improvement Project. Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be at the meeting to answer questions and take input from residents and business owners.

For questions, please call (580) 481-2228.

Information provided by the City of Altus.