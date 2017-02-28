House Committee Endorses Five Oklahoma Education Bills

Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.
Police in Jupiter, FL, have released a video showing a disoriented Tiger Woods at a police station where he was taking a breathalyzer test.
