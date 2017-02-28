Highland Cemetery security camera purchase approved - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Highland Cemetery security camera purchase approved

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - In an effort to fight back against vandalism at Highland Cemetery, the Lawton City Council approved the purchase of a motion sensitive camera system on Tuesday night.

The cameras, costing about $7,800, will be paid for through the Cemetery Care Fund and a grant from the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority. We told you last October about a mother who wanted the Council to do something about the damage someone was doing to her 7-month-old son's grave.

Valerie Moore was at Tuesday night’s meeting and said her family and the other families who have had their loved ones' graves damaged are thrilled with the council's decision.

"And I hope once we get the cameras in that there is going to be no further problems at Highland Cemetery,” said Moore. “That was the goal. Just to make sure that I can go to my son's grave and it be the way it was when I had left it.”

Parks and Recreation Director Jack Hanna said they are ordering the system this week, and it could be installed as early as mid-March.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Unflappable Ananya Vinay wins National Spelling Bee

    Unflappable Ananya Vinay wins National Spelling Bee

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-06-02 08:08:51 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-06-02 08:08:51 GMT

    It was the first time since 2013 that the bee declared a sole champion. After three straight years of ties, the bee added a tiebreaker test this year.

    It was the first time since 2013 that the bee declared a sole champion. After three straight years of ties, the bee added a tiebreaker test this year.

  • Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessions questions

    Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessions questions

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-06-02 08:08:37 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-06-02 08:08:37 GMT

    The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

    The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

  • Smoke from fire kills 36 in Philippine casino attack

    Smoke from fire kills 36 in Philippine casino attack

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-06-02 08:08:01 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-06-02 08:08:01 GMT

    Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.

    Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.

    •   
Powered by Frankly