Highland Cemetery security camera purchase approved

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - In an effort to fight back against vandalism at Highland Cemetery, the Lawton City Council approved the purchase of a motion sensitive camera system on Tuesday night.

The cameras, costing about $7,800, will be paid for through the Cemetery Care Fund and a grant from the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority. We told you last October about a mother who wanted the Council to do something about the damage someone was doing to her 7-month-old son's grave.

Valerie Moore was at Tuesday night’s meeting and said her family and the other families who have had their loved ones' graves damaged are thrilled with the council's decision.

"And I hope once we get the cameras in that there is going to be no further problems at Highland Cemetery,” said Moore. “That was the goal. Just to make sure that I can go to my son's grave and it be the way it was when I had left it.”

Parks and Recreation Director Jack Hanna said they are ordering the system this week, and it could be installed as early as mid-March.

