Lawton Marketplace expansion approved

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Lawton City Council voted to start the process of building on to the Lawton Marketplace, the shopping area on Northwest 82nd Street and Quanah Parker Trailway.

Two lots can now be set up for retailers or restaurants to move their business to Lawton. The lots are going to be next to the Chuck E. Cheese on the south side of the shopping center.

City officials say a retailer has already shown interest in building on one of the larger lots.

The smaller lot could house a smaller retailer or a fast food restaurant.

