Oklahomans to pay $5 more for REAL ID-compliant licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Senate has given final legislative approval to a bill to bring the state into compliance with the federal REAL ID Act, at a cost of an additional $5 to Oklahomans for driver's licenses.

The bill passed the Senate Tuesday on a 35-11 vote and goes to Gov. Mary Fallin, who is expected to sign it into law.

The federal law was signed by former President George W. Bush four years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to increase security. Opponents say it's an unconstitutional invasion of privacy.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has said failure to act in 2017 could result in Oklahomans being unable to use state driver's licenses to board commercial airline flights or enter federal buildings or military installations.

House Bill 1845: http://bit.ly/2mpWToT

